Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 9.05 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.37. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The firm has a market cap of £41.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.