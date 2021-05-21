Peel Hunt Boosts Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Price Target to GBX 90

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUR. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SUR stock opened at GBX 80.14 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.52. The firm has a market cap of £128.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Peter Smith bought 95,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

