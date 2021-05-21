Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.49 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $618.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

