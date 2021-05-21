PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $251.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.90. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

