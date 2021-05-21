Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

PDCO opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

