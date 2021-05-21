Pascal Desroches Acquires 3,056 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,900,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $14,774,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.