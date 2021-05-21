ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,162.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,162.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,417.06 or 1.00285479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00125392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003801 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

