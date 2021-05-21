Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

