Parachute Price Down 45% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $93,477.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,975,103 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

