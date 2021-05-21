Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$50.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.60.

TSE PAAS opened at C$40.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$53.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

