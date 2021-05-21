Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.63.

NYSE PANW opened at $342.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

