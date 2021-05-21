Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW stock traded up $19.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.05 and a 200 day moving average of $338.45. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

