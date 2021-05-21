PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. PACCAR reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.02. 68,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

