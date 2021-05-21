Ozon Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:OZON) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 24th

Ozon’s (NASDAQ:OZON) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 24th. Ozon had issued 33,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $990,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the expiration of Ozon’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $54.59 on Friday. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $178,903,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

