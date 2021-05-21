Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Director Steven P. Novak Acquires 10,000 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

