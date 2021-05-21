Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

OUT opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

