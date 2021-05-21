Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Shares Down 3.3%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 9,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

ORPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

