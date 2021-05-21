Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 5,000 Shares

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$17,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,958,180.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.38, for a total value of C$16,900.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$29,600.00.

Shares of OCO stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$634.25 million and a PE ratio of -1,126.67. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.65.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

