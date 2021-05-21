Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $959,582.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $959,582.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

