Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 134,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,507,006. The stock has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

