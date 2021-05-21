Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.63. 158,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,507,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

