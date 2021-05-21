Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.73

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and traded as low as $22.61. Optiva shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

