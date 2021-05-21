OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 13,242 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OPRX opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $846.37 million, a PE ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

