OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $664,825.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $48.98 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $846.37 million, a PE ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

