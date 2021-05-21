Oppenheimer Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

