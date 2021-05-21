Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.37

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $12.53. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 5,177 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Company insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

