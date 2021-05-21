OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,304. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.