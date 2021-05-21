Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $354,200.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $354,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.