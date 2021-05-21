ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $59.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OKE stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

