ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

