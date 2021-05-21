ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 29.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 223,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 38,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

