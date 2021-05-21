ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 5,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,303. ONE Gas has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.