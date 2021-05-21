Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Omnicell worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

