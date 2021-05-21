Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.