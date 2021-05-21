Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.54% of Old Second Bancorp worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $297,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.