Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Purchases $26,955.84 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Denard Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

