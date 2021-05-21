Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.26.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $24.95 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $9,452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,571,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.