Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

