Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 9,212 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

