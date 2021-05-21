O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 334 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,272.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,978.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

