O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,235 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

