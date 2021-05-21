O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 91,996 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $22.10 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

