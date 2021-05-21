O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

APAM stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.