O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

NYSE AON opened at $254.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day moving average is $220.58. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

