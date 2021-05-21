O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.