O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 479 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

