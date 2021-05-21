NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $700.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $614.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $584.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

