NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $584.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $587.80 and its 200-day moving average is $548.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $363.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.16.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

