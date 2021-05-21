Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.