NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.29 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, NULS has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $65.27 million and $49.29 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00065811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00366093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00944073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029838 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

